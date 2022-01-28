MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man reported missing in 2020 has been found dead in Mobile County.

The missing link in the case was the victim’s pacemaker…

The main mission of his family is to find out exactly what happened to him.

Two weeks before Christmas in 2020… that’s the last time the family of David Preslar spoke to him.

His sister, Yvonne Vargas-Gomez says they reported him missing, and remained hopeful until they received the news that his body was found.

“He wasn’t just some random that was killed and just left in a hole and left to just rot. He was a father, he was a brother, and he meant a lot to us…and finding this out is very hard for us,” said Gomez.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified a body they found in a house on Lott Road as 47-year-old David Preslar on Thursday, Jan. 27.

For weeks, deputies tried to find searched for human remains at that location on two previous occasions, after receiving “reliable tips” that a body had been buried there.

His son, James Preslar only left with memories of his dad.

“He always was trying to make everything better for us, and give us a good life,” said Preslar. “That’s all he wanted to do.”

The only thing Preslar’s family is thankful for at this moment is that he was able to be identified by his pacemaker.

“I am very thankful that he had that and they were able to identify him through that… we might have never known,” said Yvonne Vargas-Gomez.

As this investigation continues, this family just wants closure.

“He’s been all alone and he was all alone when this happened. We just want to bring him home, and bring him to rest.”

MCSO tells WKRG News 5 they believe the body is related to a criminal case more than a year old.

This case will be presented to a grand jury.