MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Attorneys for the family of Jawan Dallas say they plan to sue the city of Mobile today. They’re expected to file suit in federal court.

The death of Jawan Dallas has inspired protests and calls for more transparency from the Police department. Today we may get a look at further claims against the city.

Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump and others are having a news conference at Government Plaza Monday morning. While we don’t have a copy of their suit yet, the attorneys and family have alleged that Dallas’ arrest and tasing by Mobile Police directly led to his death.

Earlier this year the officers involved in Dallas’s death were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Officials have said Dallas’s cause of death was not directly attributable to the officers. Mobile County DA Keith Blackwood claimed it wasn’t the taser, but that a medical complication brought on his death.

Dallas died shortly after an arrest by Mobile Police in July. Family members and their lawyers were allowed to see the body camera video of his arrest. It’s too early to say if this case will ever go to trial or force some sort of settlement from the city.