MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The stakes elevated after the family of Jawan Dallas filed a lawsuit against the City of Mobile for $36 million that family attorneys hope will take them to a federal courtroom.

Dallas, 36, died shortly after an encounter with the Mobile Police Department on July 2 at the Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore. The Mobile Police Department said Dallas was tased at least twice before he died.

The lawsuit came nearly three weeks after Dallas’s family and their attorneys watched the body camera footage showing his death. The Dallas family was previously barred from seeing the footage due to the pending investigation. Additionally, the City of Mobile cited the Grand Jury Secrecy Act, which prevented the family from viewing the footage until a Grand Jury decided.

A Grand Jury decided, on Nov. 16, that the officers did not commit any wrongdoing.

However, the attorneys continued to stand on the grounds that the two police officers involved in Dallas’s death used excessive force. Attorneys alleged that 13 cycles of the taser could be heard in the video.

“Officers should know that 13 times is 13 times too many,” John Burris, one of the Dallas family attorneys, said.

The lawsuit stated the “entire interaction with Jawan was observed by a female eyewitness who had a clear vantage point of the entire incident. According to that eyewitness, Jawan Dallas was tased several times without any resistance.”

That eyewitness, according to the lawsuit had never been interviewed by the Mobile Police Department or the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

According to previous reports, MPD said 21 minutes had elapsed from the time Dallas was placed in handcuffs to the time he had a ‘medical emergency.’ However, attorneys pointed out that Dallas had been begging for help long before that.

“Jawan continued to beg for help and that he could not breathe. Defendant John Doe 1 then told Jawan ‘if he doesn’t shut the f— up, he was going to punch him in the stomach,'” the lawsuit said.

Hary Daniels, one of the Dallas family attorneys, said Dallas was complaining that he couldn’t breathe due to his asthma condition. He alleged that the officers did not attempt to help Dallas until after he went unconscious.

Burris claimed the taser caused Dallas to have a heart attack.

However, District Attorney Kieth Blackwood said the taser did not contribute to Dallas’s death. Rather his death was brought on by a pre-existing medical condition mixed with the drugs found in Dallas’s system.

Dallas’s toxicology report showed four drugs in his system at the time of his death:

Methamphetamine

Amphetamine

Two different synthetic cannabinoids

These drugs, according to Dallas’s autopsy report acted as a catalyst to his official cause of death, “Cardiorespiratory Failure.” Contributing to his death was the struggle Dallas endured with the officers. It was officially ruled in the autopsy that Dallas’s death was an “accident.”

Attorneys said they are pushing to go to trial.

The city announced that both officers involved in Dallas’s death were released back into the field at the end of October.

The Department of Justice is still investigating Dallas’s death.