Family of COVID-19 patient concerned with Mobile hospitals becoming overrun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman says hospitals denied her brother entry saying there were no ICU beds available.

Teresa German’s brother, Anthony Tackett, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22nd. He was admitted to Providence Hospital, released after two days, but then readmitted after his oxygen levels were too low. German says the doctors at Providence discovered he was going to need surgery “While he was in there he started coughing really bad and actually tore something in his stomach.”

Providence could not perform the surgery. The only two hospitals in the Mobile area to perform the essential surgery are Mobile Infirmary and University Hospital. German says both denied her brother telling the family there were no ICU beds available. “It’s scary because my question is it all corona? I feel like it is very unusual for every hospital within a certain radius to have no beds available, that’s just bizarre I mean I don’t know what to think.”

Tackett went to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical Center early Sunday morning for the surgery. German says she is concerned for her brother’s health and for her community back here in Mobile as well. “In a traumatic anything happening here locally with a massive group of people what’s going to happen to them? If we don’t have the resources and we don’t have the room for emergency situations what happens?” she says.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Friday, there have been more than 11 thousand hospitalizations statewide since the pandemic began.

We reached out to the Mobile Infirmary and University Hospital to see if they are in fact having these issues. Mobile Infirmary would not go into specifics but said this was possible since ICU bed numbers change on an hour by hour basis. University Hospital has yet to get back to WKRG News 5 with an answer.

