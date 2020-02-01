Family of cold case victim raising money to help cover court, travel expenses

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends continue to keep the memory of a Mobile cold case alive. Sandra Williams was found dead in Toulminville in 1980. Police finally made an arrest in the case nearly 40 years later in 2019. Starting at 7 Saturday morning in the Chelsea Woods neighborhood in Grand Bay they’re holding a charity sale to help raise money to offset the costs of family traveling long distances to come to court. They’ve also opened a fund for court expenses at Regions Bank called the “Justice for Sandy & Victims of Crime Fund.”

In the coming weeks, they’ve also planned a balloon release leading up to the trial of Alvin Ray Allen. This past week, Allen’s attorney filed a motion asking that the suspect’s electronic monitoring end. A judge may rule on that this coming Thursday.

