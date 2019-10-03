Family of cold case victim moving forward while waiting for justice

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of raping and killing a Mobile woman 39 years ago will be back in court Thursday.

It was nearly a month ago when he was arrested for the 1980 murder of 19-year-old Sandra Williams. Her family is relieved that justice may finally be served.

On September 11, 1980, Sandra Williams was found dead on a dead-end street in Toulminville. Her family has been waiting for 39 years for justice.

“We’re moving forward and Sandy’s going to have justice one way or another,” said Judy Barfield, Williams’ sister.

Barfield was about seven years old when her older sister was found dead in Toulminville.

Williams was found on Clemente Court on September 11, 1980. It is now a cul-de-sac and is nearly eight miles away from her apartment complex on Azalea Road. Investigators say she had been raped and stabbed.

Ever since Barfield was old enough, she says she has been fighting for justice for her sister.

“I haven’t stopped. Since 15 years of age, I’ve always tried to do something,” said Barfield.

When finally, 39 years later on September 10th, an arrest.

“Now we’re one step closer,” said Barfield.

Mobile police took 61-year-old Alvin Ray Allen into custody after a brief standoff that morning. Police had gone to serve Allen a warrant.

“I hope he enjoyed the life he had for the past 39 years,” said Barfield.

Barfield says she and her family are going to be in court every step of the way.

“Now we just have to go through the trial of what she went through, and she went through it and we can cope and go through it with her. She’s the one that had to suffer. We’ve carried it but she’s the one who had to go through it,” she said.

Allen will be in court for a general status hearing, meaning the judge will likely hear from both sides about the expectations of the trial.

Allen has pled not guilty in the murder case of Sandra Williams.

LATEST STORIES: