PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man shot and killed at his home in Prichard on Christmas Eve 2021 is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and capture of the suspect in the case.

Shanda Avery and her boyfriend were shot on Christmas Eve. Her boyfriend, Quincy Kemp, was killed. Avery nearly lost her life too. The shooting happened at his home on Beck Avenue.

Prichard police have been looking for her ex-husband, Maurice Sashington. Sashington is wanted by Prichard Police in connection to the murder. Officers have warned he is armed and dangerous.

The family is now offering $2,500 cash for any information that leads to the arrest and capture of Sashington. No questions will be asked.

The family says Sashington is believed to be in the Prichard, Chickasaw, and Theodore areas.

If you have information, you’re urged to call the Prichard Police Department. You can call (251) 452-2211 or text (251) 609-3292.

Avery spoke with WKRG News 5 this week. She says she was shot 16 times, and still has nightmares.