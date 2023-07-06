The family of Jawan Dallas, who died after being tased to death on Sunday night, called on the City of Mobile to release body camera footage.

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The family of Jawan Dallas, who died after a confrontation with a Mobile Police officer Sunday night, called on the City of Mobile Thursday to release body camera footage.

Police said they responded to a residential burglary at Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore. Police said Dallas tried to run away and was tased a first time, which had no effect. Police said Dallas fought the officer for his taser, which led to the officer tasing him a second time. Once in custody, police said Dallas had a medical emergency and later died at a hospital.

The family’s attorney, Hunter Daniels, held a news conference outside Government Plaza Thursday to dispute the MPD narrative. Daniels said Dallas was an innocent bystander who was 200 yards away from the scene.

“He was tased and beaten, according to eyewitness accounts, tased multiple times, and he died as a result,” Daniels said.

The family, Daniels and Robert Clopton, President of Mobile’s NAACP, have filed a request to the city requesting body camera and police patrol camera footage of the incident.

“We do believe in transparency, and we also believe in accountability… If we are complicit in all capacities, share the video,” Clopton said when talking about the request submitted to the city.

“The City of Mobile’s policy and practice has been to not release or disclose body camera footage or any evidentiary materials related to an active criminal investigation. The incident involving Mr. Jawan Dallas is being independently investigated by the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Justice through the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Once those investigations are completed, we are more than willing to engage Mr. Dallas’ family so that they can review all relevant body camera footage.,” City Attorney Ricardo Woods, said in a statement.

“We need some understanding, we need some straightening, and we want to know exactly what happened, how it happened, when it happened. We know we can’t have him back, but we want some justice for him,” Phil Williams, Dallas’s stepfather, said.

MPD said in a statement that two ‘subject ‘suspects’ were found at the scene upon arrival, and they identified that Dallas had tried to run away.

At Thursday’s news conference, Daniels said Dallas did not match the description of those seen running away from police. Daniels said eyewitnesses described two white females and one light-skinned male running from police. He said Dallas was not among them.

“The city of Mobile is going to have to answer to this one,” Daniels said.

Daniels said he is advocating for outside entities to investigate the incident.

“This is the type of case where you need Washington D.C. and the Federal Government to come in to see what really happened, because if you don’t, it’s going to get swept under the rug,” Daniels said.

The family is waiting for a response from the city.