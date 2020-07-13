Family of 2016 murder victim frustrated suspect arrested for other crimes in 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mom in Mobile says she’s frustrated one of the men accused of killing her son has repeatedly been able to get out of jail while awaiting trial for murder. Trenteon King has been booked into Mobile Metro jail twice this year on crimes unrelated to a 2016 murder. One incident was for an alleged armed robbery and then just before the 4th of July allegedly shooting at a car and hitting someone in the leg.

Tiffany Means, victim’s mother: it hasn’t helped us get through the grieving process, it will be four years this October and we haven’t gotten justice, a trial date or anything,” said Tiffany Means. Tiffany Means is the mother of D’Anthony Means. The 20-year-old was shot to death sitting in a home in Theodore, King was allegedly one of a number of people in a vehicle passing the home when shots were fired. Noah Jones was also charged with means death and he’s been released on bond too.

“They have shown and proven themselves time and time again they are a menace to society there’s no reason a judge should grant them bail,” said Means. “I fear for my family a lot just for the simple fact that we get threats. The murder trial is still awaiting a ruling on whether evidence should be suppressed, meaning a long way for the family of D’Anthony Means.

“[D’Anthony] had an open mind to life and to people, he was very generous he would have given you the shirt off his back,” said Means. The Mobile county DA has filed a motion to revoke King’s bond, that could be heard at the end of the month. He’s behind bars until then.

