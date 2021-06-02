Grieving family of murdered teenager calling for an end to teen violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father of a Mobile teenager shot and killed is pushing for an end to teen violence. He says he’s seen too many other families lose their children and it is time for a change.

17-year-old Harold Jordan III was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Brill Road almost two and a half weeks ago, and his family is still waiting for answers.

“Very, very hard for all of us to come in grasp with the point that we’ll never see Harold again,” said Harold Jordan, his father.

Jordan says his family is still dealing with the pain of losing his son, but now is trying to be an advocate in putting an end to violence among teens.

“A lot of times when these kids are out here, they think they’re Superman, that they’re invincible. They don’t think it’s real,” said Jordan.

Mobile police say the 17-year-old was shot and killed on Brill Road at the Bayou Bend Apartments early in the morning of May 15.

His father says he recently found out his son made some bad decisions before he was killed. “He didn’t get a chance to turn around his mistake, which I knew he would. I believed in him. I just told him a few days how proud of him I was. It’s just tragic and it’s just sad. People have got to open their eyes in every aspect of this area of teen violence,” Jordan said.

His dad is now encouraging other parents to talk with their kids, to keep them out of trouble.

“If you see kids around here carrying guns and flashing guns and stuff, get their tails off the street, somebody needs to pull them over, stop and talk to them or something. Do whatever you’ve got to do to get that gun away from that kid,” said Jordan.

Jordan says he doesn’t want any other family to deal with this loss.

“It can happen to anyone. Keep your children close, stay on them. Make sure you know what they are doing,” Jordan said.