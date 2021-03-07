Family mourns young father, army vet, killed in domestic shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big family in Daphne is still grappling with tragedy. 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton was shot and killed in his apartment in early February, the woman charged with murder is his ex-wife.

Family members say Kaleb Hamilton will be remembered for many things–whether it’s as a brother, as a father, or as an army veteran. They say he was their joy.

“It broke my heart, tore me up, tore the family up, everyone’s torn up because it just seems so unreal,” said Hamilton’s father Dennis Johnson from his home in Daphne. It’s a hurt that’s hard to make sense of.

“You see it happen on TV and you think “oh my gosh, what a terrible situation” but you never think it could happen to your family,” said stepmother Angela Johnson. Police charged 27-year-old Andrea Smith with murder. Family members say Hamilton and Smith married and divorced but got back together and lived at Plantation Apartments in Mobile for about the last year.

“I assumed everything was good. we all went on vacation up in the mountains last year,” said Dennis Johnson. Family members say Smith was part of their family too for a number of years. The couple had two children. Hamilton was a father of four children in all. It’s hard to say what family members will miss most about him.

“Probably his smile, he had a big infectious smile and he would always make you laugh,” said stepmother Angela Johnson. Relatives also point to his consistent optimism.

“Even when you had a bad day, he would try to make you feel like it was the best day ever,” said brother Kendall Johnson. Andrea Smith is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing. An investigator will likely testify about the evidence against her tomorrow.