Family mourns the loss of a man killed in a Grand Bay fire

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — An accidental fire kills a man in Grand Bay. The rubble at this spot on Jaimee Circle in Grand Bay, is all that’s left of 45-year-old Billy Jim Skotzky’s home.

“Cherish who you love because it happens randomly,” said Skotzky’s daughter Savannah Skotzky-Vanderhoof. Billy Jim Skotsky died after a fire that started late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning last week. Family members say a hot oven left on while he slept caught fire and burned the home down.

“He was one of these people that no matter what he touched you he always had a way with words, even if he didn’t know you he still played with like he knew you since you were a kid,” said Savannah. Family members say this happened so quickly and unexpectedly it still doesn’t seem real.

“It’s like I know he’s gone but I’m still waiting on that goodnight phone call or good morning phone call he gave me every morning, it’s something you can’t describe it’s just a feeling a pain and a hurt that’s so bad that there’s nothing you can do,” said Savannah. A memorial service is planned for this Thursday. He worked as a diesel mechanic for the last two decades at Long’s Transfer and Storage Inc. in Pascagoula. The staff there paid for his memorial service and cremation. The family is also raising money for additional expenses via a link here.