Family mourns recent Blount grad killed in shooting Thanksgiving weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are still trying to understand what led to a drive-by shooting that killed a recent Blount High School graduate over Thanksgiving weekend. 20-year-old Canyra Osborne Phillips died after someone opened fire on the car she was riding in. Jada Osborne raised Canyra as one of her own after Canyra’s biological mother died more than a decade ago.

“She didn’t want to see anyone hurt, and she’d do whatever she could do to make you smile,” said the victim’s aunt and legal guardian Jada Osborne. Canyra’s funeral was just this past Saturday. Jada Osborne’s home is covered in pictures of the recent high school grad. Police say she was a passenger in a car near MLK and Cemetery Lane when someone opened fire on the car. They traveled to University Medical Center where Canyra passed away.

“She didn’t deserve that she wasn’t in the streets, I protected her she didn’t grow up in the projects or nothing like that,” said Osborne. Perhaps one of the hardest parts for the victim’s family is not knowing exactly why this shooting happened in the first place.

“Why would anyone shoot at a vehicle, shoot at a vehicle with two young ladies,” said Osborne. Jada Osborne said Canyra loved crafts and jewelry and was starting her own online business.

Days after the shooting death, Mobile Police arrested 22-year-old Jesse Dixon Junior. He’s charged with murder and attempted murder. Dixon is still behind bars and is being held on a $600,000 bond. It’s still not clear why the shooting happened. We may learn more at a preliminary hearing for Dixon scheduled for January 27th.

Family members have set up an account to help pay for Canyra’s memorial service.