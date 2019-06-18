Family mourns loss of man in Chickasaw Creek

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are trying to raise money for funeral expenses following the death of a man in Chickasaw Creek last week. Family members say this is a very hard loss to take.

Tommy Stewart’s body was found in Chickasaw Creek Friday. That was nearly two days after he went diving in the creek with homemade scuba gear. Crews spent hours trying to find him. Today his family remembers Stewart as a strong sometimes stubborn man who loved to joke with his family.

“He was a very strong person, he had a good heart and everything he made bad decisions in life but that’s not what he was about he was very social, always trying to rig everything up he was a welder,” said Stewart’s daughter Ashleigh Nicole Jolly. The family is also trying to raise money for funeral expenses through both a GoFundMe page and a community fundraiser taking place next weekend.

They’ll raise money at “The Barn” on Highway 45.

Flyer for events to raise money

Chickasaw Police are investigating the case. Family members say they still haven’t determined how Stewart died.