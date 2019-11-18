Family mourns loss of beloved son, racing enthusiast

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends in Semmes are still reeling from the loss of a young man killed after a fight at a Mobile Bar over the weekend. 31-year-old Michael Beasley was shot and killed in the parking lot of Alabama’s Bar and Lounge in West Mobile late Saturday night. Michael Beasley comes from a big family and had a big heart to match.

“I won’t hear his voice, have another hug, and it’s even harder to comprehend why, he wasn’t a confrontational person, I know he didn’t deserve this,” said Michael Beasley’s mother Paula Clark. They’re sentiments echoed by his father.

“I don’t understand, just hurts, it’s a black spot, a dark spot,” said Roger Beasley. Michael Beasley’s parents say he lived a full life and at just 31 years old he was already living his dream.

“He’s moved on from this world but while he was here he loved what he was doing and not many people get to say that,” said Paula Clark. His parents and others describe him as a compassionate young man who loved racing so much, he was a mechanic and race spotter and comes from a racing family.

“I seen it from the outside and the one thing I envy about Michael he got to see it from the inside, he was always there,” said Roger Beasley. He’ll be missed at the Sunny South Raceway and beyond as the tight knight racing community loses one of their own in senseless violence.

“His loving, caring smile, and behind that smile he let you know he loved you too,” said Roger Beasley. Family members say it’s not clear what led to the deadly shooting. They’ve been told Michael was coming to someone’s defense when he was shot. Mobile Police said Sunday a 21-year-old man was shot and in critical condition. The suspect has not been booked into Mobile Metro Jail and at last check was still in the hospital.

