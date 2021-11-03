Family: Mississippi domestic violence victim dies six months after alleged assault

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman has died six months after she was hit by a vehicle, according to her family.

Nina Cumbest died Monday. Her family says they are heartbroken.

Six months ago, on May 6, Nina was at the gas station across the street from her job when she was hit by a pick-up truck. Gautier police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Terrance McNaughton, who her family says was her ex-boyfriend.

Terrance McNaughton (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

McNaughton is charged with attempted murder. We have reached out to the Jackson County District Attorney’s office to see if those charges will be upgraded. They said they could not comment on the case.

Nina’s family says this wasn’t the first time he attacked her. McNaughton was arrested in October 2020 for domestic violence assault involving the same victim, according to the Gautier Police Department.

Her sister told WKRG News 5 in May after the attack that Nina had been failed as a victim.

“The system has failed her so hard. He has been arrested twice for this and was let out both times. Had he not been let out the last time, this would not have happened,” said Sarah Cumbest, Nina’s sister.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Nina’s sister again last month. Nina had just been released home after spending months at the hospital and a nursing home.