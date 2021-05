MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family of missing man Richard Horn, 57, tells WKRG News 5 he has been found.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Horn was last seen April 26, 2021. The family reported he is mentally ill and is having a difficult time processing the recent death of his brother.

Family says Horn was taken to a local hospital after he was found. No word on his condition.