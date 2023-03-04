MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting at Rickarby Park that injured two people. WKRG spoke to Renetta Wallace and Lavonya Wallace who identify their father, Laverne Knight Jr, and brother Leveron Wallace as the two victims shot at Rickarby Park in Mobile Friday evening. Renetta was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

Renetta says a fight between children and adults led to the shooting. She says she noticed one child hitting others then went to that child’s parents. She says once she started talking to the parents, she then got assaulted herself. She says she tried to walk away to de-escalate the situation, but then was followed and hit so defended herself.

“They followed us right there,” said Renetta. “Right there by that little pole, and the girl swung and I swung back, and started fighting.”

The fighting continued, according to witnesses, now involving her brother, father and others at the park that night. Renetta and Lavonya say their father was trying to separate Renetta and another girl from hitting each other. While the fighting continued, she says someone yelled to “grab my gun.” She says one moment led to another, and someone started firing a gun.

Her brother and father got hit and were rushed to the hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”

Now, they are begging the community to stop the violence.

“I want justice for my dad and my brother,” said Renetta.

“If someone tells me my child does something, you gotta talk to the kid,” said Lavonya. “You gotta let the kid know what they’re doing is wrong or right. But they see us out here fighting, they gonna think its okay when they have kids to fight, and it’s not.”

Renetta and Lavonya say their brother was released from the hospital, but their father is still in the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Mobile Police say there are no updates to the investigation. No arrests have been made as of late Saturday night.