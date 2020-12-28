Family members say woman passes away after serious injuries from Christmas morning fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members say a woman seriously injured in a house fire on Christmas morning has passed away. Jacquelyn Sylvester pulled herself from a burning apartment complex days ago.

The incident happened at Berkshire Arms Apartments on Seabreeze Court in Mobile just before dawn Friday morning. The cause of that fire is still under investigation. Family members tell News 5 she passed away Sunday. Jacquelyn Sylvester was seriously hurt in that fire. A family member wrote on their GoFundMe page “Jacquelyn is so strong and brave. She fought her way out of the house but unfortunately suffered some extreme burns, and broken bones.”

The fire destroyed one building at this complex which contains at least four units. The fire also displaced other families who lived here. A crew with Mobile Fire Rescue was at the scene again on Saturday having a look at the incident.

