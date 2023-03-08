MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Danniella Vian gathered around a memorial tree in Medal of Honor Park Wednesday night to celebrate what would have been the young mother’s 30th birthday.

Vian went missing in July of 2018 while on her way to meet up with friends to celebrate her purchase of a new car. She was last seen on security footage at a Shell Gas Station near I-65 and Government Boulevard.

In May 2019, officers with the Mobile Police Department were completing a dive training exercise in Bayou Sara when they found a car submerged in the water. The car was pulled out and Vian’s remains were found inside.

Five years after her disappearance on her 30th birthday, family and friends are still searching for answers.

“[Mobile Police Department] hasn’t said anything other than it appears to be accidental and that it’s still an open investigation,” said family friend Shanna Haden. “It isn’t really being actively investigated unless any new information comes forward.”

One-by-one, 30 candles were lit to represent the 30 years of Vian’s life and to honor her memory.

“She hasn’t been forgotten, she’s still loved, she’s still in our hearts, we still think about her and miss her,” said Haden.