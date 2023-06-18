MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family lost majority of their late-mother’s home after a fire Sunday afternoon on Elmira Street.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the fire around 3 p.m. after the people who lived in the home reported smoke coming from the attic.

News 5 spoke with some of the family members who said there were a lot of memories and good times that they’ll never forget inside the burned home.

“We’ve had plenty dinners and family functions here,” said Berlinda Peterson. “My mom cooked for everybody, she fed the whole family.”

Peterson’s niece and her children were living in the home at the time of the fire.

“I had 4 nephews that stayed here and they kind of lost everything,” said the brother of the family living in the home, Jonathan Hudson. “It hurts… the house is damaged real bad.”

Hudson said the family was told it was an electrical fire but they are still hopeful they can salvage the family home.

“We are hoping to rebuild because this is mom, the only thing we have of our mom is this house,” said Peterson.

“They’re memories,” said Hudson. “I don’t think that will be replaced but anything will help to try to make it better.”

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Click here for the family’s GoFundMe.