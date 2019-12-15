Family looks for answers after Mobile man hit by car dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a tough couple of days for Charles Spencer’s family. On Saturday afternoon they had to make the decision to take him off life support.

His family says Spencer was walking home after leaving a convenience store near the intersection of Snow Road and Airport Boulevard Thursday evening. State troopers say he was hit by at least one car. His family believes he was hit by a second. They’re looking for clarity about what happened.

“We want people who may have knowledge of what happened, seen what happened to come forth,” said Spencer’s uncle Wilmon Nichols.

State troopers say they’re continuing to look at surveillance video from nearby businesses as they investigate what led up to Spencer being hit.

Spencer was a father of three sons. He had a large family who will now work to keep his memory alive.

“He was a family man, loved his family. He always tried to organize gatherings with the family. He liked to bring the family together, show unity. He was just a lovely young man,” said Nichols.