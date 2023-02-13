SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager’s family is looking for him after he was last seen on Friday, Feb. 10. Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are handling the investigation.

According to a Facebook post, Zion “Z” Montgomery, 15, was last seen on Friday wearing khaki pants, white sneakers and a blue hoodie with a Viking logo. Zion is a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School and the logo on Zion’s hoodie is for the school.

Zion is described as being a Black teenager with brown eyes, black hair, standing 5’9″ and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Semmes Police Department.