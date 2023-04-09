SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Semmes family is trying to put the pieces together this Easter weekend after a fire destroyed their home Saturday afternoon. They are thankful none of their children were hurt–thanks to a group of young girls who went into the home while it was still burning to help get everyone out safely.

Mobile firefighters worked to put out the flames in Diego’s home on Alta Fescue Drive. Diego says he put his whole life into his home, and now he is having to start all over.

“I have nothing no more,” said Diego. “I’m wondering where I’m going. I need to find somebody, call somebody to help keep me in town for a couple of days. I mean, it’s all I can do.”

Even though Diego is trying to save the last bit of his home, he says he’s grateful five out of his six children who were inside the home made it out safely.

One of his sons, who wasn’t at home during the fire, returned to see the destruction.

“Pretty much I was kind of shocked,” said Raymundo Gasper, one of Diego’s sons. “Like the way, the fire just kind of started going into the house. It was just kind of scary at the moment.”

While the house was on fire, a group of young women saw it while walking by. They heard a scream and a bang. They noticed the entire front of the house was engulfed in flames, so they ran behind the house to help get family members and children who were climbing out of a window.

“I walked up and seeing what was going on and some flames to the right side of the porch,” said Maracle Cooper, one of the three girls who went in the home. “Then I heard a propane tank blow up and it was shooting towards the front of the street. So, I told them to you know, we need to get back a little bit, and then another one went off as we were walking past the house.”

After ensuring all of the children inside the home were out safe, Cooper says she’s glad she stepped in to help.

“I don’t think they would have gotten out as fast they as they did without us because they were having trouble,” said Cooper. “Because it was already up in flames and smoke, so I know they couldn’t breathe.”

Diego and his family thank Cooper for their help, and he says he’s glad the community has been very supportive aiding his family as they try to figure out where to now lay their head at night.

“Anything could help because we’re not really asking for much,” said Gasper. “All right now we’re trying to look for it’s a place to stay till we can figure out something tomorrow.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.