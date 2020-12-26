Family in Prichard loses everything in house fire early Christmas morning

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A family of four in Prichard loses everything in an early morning fire before dawn on Christmas. Courtney Carter said she and her three children were spending the night at a relative’s home when she got a call at 1 am Christmas morning saying their house was on fire.

The home on Roosevelt Street appears to be completely gutted. They weren’t hurt but Carter said her family is in desperate need of any assistance people can provide. A Facebook fundraising page was set up Friday and has already more than doubled its initial goal of $600.

