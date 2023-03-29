MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was shot and killed on Center Street Tuesday night has been identified by a family member.

Rodrick Woods II, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to the scene for a report of a shooting. They found Woods and pronounced him dead on the scene.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Woods’ sister, who identified him.

Officers also found an occupied home and an unoccupied car in the area with bullet holes.

Mobile Police said this is an ongoing investigation and ask that anyone with information about the homicide contact the Mobile Police Department.