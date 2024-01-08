MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Houma Police Department in Louisiana is investigating a homicide that started with an altercation between two coworkers from Alabama on Jan. 6.

According to the department’s Facebook, 39-year-old Marvin Reed was shot several times and killed at Thirsty Thirty Sports Bar on Barataria Avenue in Houma, La.

HPD said the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation on that early morning between 39-year-old Christopher Boutwell, from Theodore, and Reed, who were co-workers.

At some point, Boutwell went to his vehicle, got a firearm and shot Reed, according to HPD.

Boutwell then left the scene but was later found, taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Family and friends of Reed told News 5 he was from Eight Mile. They said Boutwell and Reed were longtime friends and are having a hard time processing what happened.

“He was a great family man that loved everybody and helped everybody that he knew,” Valerie Reed, the victim’s cousin told News 5. “He always smiled and made sure everybody always felt loved.”

Reed’s family said he leaves behind two children — A 10-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

Houma police continue to investigate.