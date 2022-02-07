MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Questions remain for a Mobile County family still trying to figure out what happened to a young man who went missing last year. Marcus Chestang was last seen leaving a Prichard Bar. Family members hope renewed attention on a reward will help bring in new leads. Marcus Chestang was last spotted leaving the Barn nightclub in Prichard, security camera video showed him leaving and his phone pinged near there in late May.

“It’s been horrible especially for the grandparents, my mother-in-law is having a hard time with it, she needs closure to know what happened to him,” said relative Brian Keevan. It’s been more than eight months since anyone had seen or heard from Marcus Chestang and family members are pessimistic at this point he’ll be found alive.

Brian Keevan, relative: “It doesn’t matter who you are, how you live your life, you have a mom and a dad you have someone a grandmother and grandfather, you have people who care about you and he was no different,” said Keevan. Over the Fourth of July weekend, family and friends conducted an informal search along Highway 45 and what were the historic Outlaw homes. As of late, they’ve increased the reward for information that leads to finding him to $20,000. At this point, they want the truth and aren’t looking to punish anyone.

“We know there’s people not talking because they’re worried about repercussions, we at this point don’t care, we just want to know where he is,” said Keevan.