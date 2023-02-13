MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was an emotional Sunday evening for the families and friends who knew Destiny Watson as they gathered to hold a candlelit vigil to pay their respects and to release purple and red balloons in Destiny’s honor.

Watson was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station off Saint Stephens Road and Wolf Ridge Road in Prichard Tuesday night. Prichard Police arrested Adrianna Gossett, 26, and Moses Richardson, 22. They are both charged with murder.

Destiny’s stepmother Calandra Smith said she was at her home before she left to go to the gas station that night.

“She was riding four-wheelers,” said Smith. “I called her on my way to work like after I left, and she was still over there.”

Family members described Destiny as sweet, loving, and caring. The 23-year-old had dreams of becoming a nurse. Family members told News 5 that she was a CNA and wanted to get her foot in the door of the industry to help and serve others.

“She had a will and mind to help people and be a part of something all of her life,” said Larry Clarke, Destiny’s grandfather. “And she was just taken from us too soon.”

“Very sweet girl,” said Smith. “She loved me. She loved her brother. She loved her mom. She loved her dad. And she was aspiring to be a nurse like me.”

“Destiny was a loving, smart woman,” said Katherine Colser, her cousin. ” She had a whole life ahead of her. She was just a beautiful person all the way around. She was family oriented.”

Her grandfather said he knows Destiny is in a better place.

“I know she’s in a better place,” said Clarke. “I’m satisfied that God is going to take care of her. He’s always got the last word.”

Even though two arrests have been made, the family members are still pushing for justice for Destiny as her life was cut too short.

“I would like for them to be punished,” said Colser. “Prosecuted. You know, they should pay for what they did. She was innocent. She had her whole life ahead of her big dreams and she was cheated.”

The suspects accused of killing Watson are scheduled to face a judge later this week.