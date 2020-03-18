Family holds surprise party for 93-year-old grandma outside window because of visitation restrictions

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)–

The party must go on, despite coronavirus! A 93-year-old grandmother living at Knollwood Point Assisted Living received a huge surprise when her family showed up unannounced outside the window of the dining area yesterday to celebrate her birthday.

photo courtesy: Knollwood Pointe

Due to state regulations that prohibit visitation at assisted living facilities, Ms. Doris Summersgill could not have direct contact with her family. Instead, they came with signs, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Knollwood Pointe Executive Director, Jeanne Freeman, said Ms. Doris loved the surprise. Since the family appeared outside the dining room window, all of the other residents enjoyed the surprise too!

Happy 93rd, Ms. Doris!

