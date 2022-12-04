ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Atmore awaits justice more than a year after a loved one was gunned down outside a Prichard Restaurant. Video shared with News 5 shows how people filled the yard of La’Craig Brown’s home in Atmore just weeks ago, more than a year after he was murdered outside of Fry Daddy’s in Prichard. It was a party held in Atmore on what would have been La’Craig Brown’s 27th birthday.

“Keep his name alive, celebrate his life the way he did he loved to celebrate he was a people person,” said La’Craig’s Aunt Lakesha Johnson. More than a year later a section of the front of the Brown’s home stays decorated with Brown’s pictures–a reminder of a loss that can be hard to accept.

“I know he’s not coming back but it’s something in the back of your head like it’s a dream I’m going to wake up from,” said La’Craig’s mother Kia Brown. La’Craig Brown’s death was one of the first cases in our area that highlighted the challenges of Alabama’s shield law that protects the identities of young offenders. It took Prichard Police four months to arrest a teenage suspect in part because police are no longer allowed to release the names of minors accused of crimes. Family members say their efforts to spread the word about who police were looking for online helped make an arrest and worry the new law only makes people less safe.

“It’s like they’re sending the message to allow juveniles to continue to escalate if you’re 15 and you murder someone and you already have a record at what point are you considered a danger to society?” said Lakesha Johnson.