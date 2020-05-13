Family grateful after flames from Mobile County wildfire come feet away from home

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The fire in south Mobile County near Bellingrath Road burned nearly 240 acres Tuesday afternoon in a short amount of time.

The flames came within 30 feet of one home off Deakle Road, where a woman in her 90’s was sleeping.

“It was crazy, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” said Joy Pritchett.

Pritchett was at work when she got the call from a neighbor that a fire was burning near her home on Deakle Road.

“The Rabbi and one of our synagogue brothers actually came and removed our mother in law from the house because by this time it had already reached our fence and was melting the side of the house, when they were removing her from the front of the house,” said Pritchett.

The fire crept up on three sides of her home. Her friends were helping defend her home with hoses while rescuing her mother-in-law and waiting for the fire department to arrive. “It was 30 foot in the air. At the treetops,” said Pritchett.

The flames damaged their shed and their two boats, but only some of the siding on their home melted.

Joy’s husband stayed up all night making sure the home was safe.

“Had water hoses all the way around the house, actually putting out hot spots so that nothing would come back up,” said Pritchett.

Tuesday, the smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Alabama Forestry says the fire was so intense, the embers traveled half a mile. And the dry conditions fueled the flames.

“It did most of the damage probably within about two hours,” said Benji Elmore, Regional Forester for the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Joy says she’s relieved and grateful her family is safe.

“If it had been 20 minutes it would have been a whole different scenario,” she said.

