Family giving out turkeys in honor of son’s memory

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mobile family is using their tragedy and turning it into hope after their son was shot and killed this year.

17-year-old Harold Jordan III was shot and killed May 15 at the Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road. Since his death, his family has wanted to create a positive impact in his name.

Now, they’re starting Harold’s Initiative, a turkey drive for those in need. Harold’s family said he loved the holidays, especially the food, and this is a way to honor his memory.

Ryan Davis, the pastor of Ambassador Assembly Church, explains why the family decided to create the initiative.

“The family actually came up with the vision so we can be a beacon in the community and bring awareness to the gun violence, especially in our young communities. But, at the same time, keep Harold’s name going and also giving back to the community,” Davis said.

The turkey drive will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ambassador’s Assembly Church at 2480 Government Blvd. The church is next to Mobile Police Headquarters.

Harold’s family said they are still hoping for closure. A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with this case. Police say it is still an active investigation.