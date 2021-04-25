Family frustrated after Prichard murder, suspect still at-large

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been more than a month since a young father was killed in Prichard, family members still struggle to find answers.

Corey Davis was killed in the Fayette area of Prichard on March 12.

“He was caring and outgoing, always generous no matter what,” said cousin Chiquita Davis. Family members say the wait for a resolution has been frustrating.

“We want justice for our Corey. He wasn’t a threat to the community, he didn’t deserve to go the way he did,” said cousin Denise Ezell. Prichard Police also publicly identified Jacquell Graham as a suspect wanted in connection to this crime, family members say they haven’t had any recent updates.

“Individual or individuals have not been caught, and it’s been a long time since any updates from Prichard Police and no response,” said Ezell. Family members say they’ve been passing along tips about where Graham is.

“He’s in Mobile he’s not out of town and he’s still a threat,” said Davis. Their frustration with police also compounded by recent tragedies.

Corey Davis is the father of two-year-old Corey Davis Junior, the child who accidentally shot himself in a Mobile motel while in his mother’s custody in early 2020.