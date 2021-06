UPDATE: The family of David Neil says he was found and is being treated at University Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family from Louisiana is searching for a young man who traveled to Mobile in the last few days. 31-year-old David Neil from Metairie came to Mobile via bus late last week. He was last seen Friday at the Oyster House on Dauphin Street.