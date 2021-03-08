Family, friends remember young mother with candlelight vigil for what would’ve been her 28th birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than two years after her disappearance, family and friends of Danniella Vian held a candlelight vigil in her honor. The young mother’s body was found after nearly 10 months of searching in Bayou Sara in Saraland. While investigators believe her death was an accident, her family does not, and the case is still open.

Friends said the vigil is to honor Danniella’s memory and to keep the search for answers alive in people’s minds. Friends and family lit candles near the playground where Danniella would often go play with her young daughter.

Danniella Vian disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2018.

Danniella’s friend Shanna Haden said, “A lot of people think the case is closed. It’s still an open investigation.”

Her story has been the subject of podcasts, and national TV shows. WKRG News 5 did an investigation into what happened on the second anniversary of her disappearing.

Danniella’s daughter’s grandmother Julie Thomas said, “I’ve read the forensic reports. It was not an accident… They know something happened. They have circumstantial evidence. Nothing they can do with it at this point though.”

Danniella left a daughter behind. Cora is seven now. Julie Thomas, Cora’s Grandmother, wants answers to what happened for her Granddaughter’s sake.

Thomas said, “I’ve been able to continue on and try to make a happy life for Cora and pretend that everything is okay, and for an adult that’s doable, but for a child to continue on and just not have answers is, is it’s going to be damaging for her, regardless of how much we try, it’s still going to be damaging.”

Julie is not alone. Danniella’s friends continue pushing for answers hoping someone comes forward with enough information to make an arrest.

Haden said, “There obviously is something there, otherwise we feel like the case would be closed and they’ve said, you know, they need that one piece. They need that one missing link, that one person that was there, that one person that got the phone call whether it be, you know, for whatever happened that night, we’re missing something.”