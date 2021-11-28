Family, friends planning search for missing Mobile man Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of a missing man in Mobile are asking for help in a community search Sunday.

Joshua Ryan Turner was last seen one week ago at MJ’s Express gas station at 1751 Riverside Drive in Mobile. Turner is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He was driving a white 2006 Ford F-150.

Today a search is being organized in Mobile. They’re asking people to meet at the Maysville Medical Center on Duval Street at noon. They’ll hand out fliers and it’s expected to continue until 5 this evening.

If you have any information on Turner’s whereabouts, call Mobile police at 251-208-1700.

