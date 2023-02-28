MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are trying to stir up support for a volunteer firefighter saddled by medical debt and health setbacks. They’re hoping more people can pitch help around Mobile County’s Georgetown Community.

For the last 30 years, Tony Thurmon has been a valued part of the Georgetown Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department. For the last six years, things have been going downhill. Thurmon said it started when complications from diabetes caused him to lose some of his toes. That was followed by a series of three strokes. Thurmon says he’s had to pull back on fire department duties and hasn’t been able to work his regular job or qualify for disability. That’s put them behind on regular bills and needed home repairs. A study from the Kaiser Family Foundation says 100 million adults in the US face mounting medical debt. It’s made life a constant struggle to make ends meet.

“The worry of how to get things paid, how to get things done around here without having to ask for anyone to help, to do it yourself is hard,” said Tony Thurmon’s wife Belinda. “He’s more outgoing when it comes to the fire department he loves helping people, he’s happy when he gets to do the stuff he loves.” Thurmon’s daughter set up a GoFundMe account to help them deal with the bills that are piling up. The Thurmons say they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from fellow firefighters who’ve been visiting and trying to help in any way they can.