MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil was held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for the man shot and killed Saturday night at M&M Food Mart in Theodore.

Family and friends gathered at the very spot Jamarcus Lewis, 27, was shot, to pay their respects as they lit candles and released balloons in his memory.

Lewis’ mother, Jessica Wright said the community referred to her son as “Lip,'” and she describes her son as funny, loving, kind and very respectful.

Wright said she misses a lot about her son, but she misses his daily phone calls the most.

Wright said it used to irritate her that her son would only ask her how she was doing, but now she just wishes she could hear him ask her that again, even if it was just one more time.

“He would call me every day and never said anything but how you doing,” said Wright. “The thing I used to say was that gets on my nerves, but that’s the very thing that I miss about him, not calling me.”

Nina Ford Johnson is a family friend and attended the vigil. Johnson said she just wants the violence to end in our community.

“It just hurts so much that we have to go through this as a community over and over again,” said Johnson. “My wish and my prayer are that we break the silos in this community, and somehow bring us together.”

There have been no arrests in this homicide case. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.