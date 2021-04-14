Family, friends, and students gather in prayer for teacher who died after house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A touching vigil took place at Saint Mary Catholic Church for a beloved teacher who died in a house fire this week. Friends, family and students of Lilis Lewis said their goodbyes at the church on Wednesday, April 14.

Sarah Fountain said, “She was a great person. She was a great, she was a second mom to me.”

Lillis Lewis was Fountain’s Aunt. Fountain said, “She just, she was Lillis. She loved life. She loved, she loved teaching that’s why we’re here at Saint Mary today. She loved the school. She loved the kids. She was gonna teach until she couldn’t teach anymore and…”

Lewis died following a two-alarm fire at her home late Monday night. Firefighters rescued Lewis from a room in the back of her house, but she later died.

Her son Lott Lewis said, “Sadly we’ve been through this before when our father passed away years ago.”

Lott said he is thankful for the time he had with his mom. He said, “The doctors and nurses did an incredible job giving us an opportunity to get there and do what we had to do.”

Inside the church at Saint Mary, handmade tributes to Lewis made by students surround a picture of her. They say things like “we will miss you so much.” It’s a visual representation of the impact she’s made at the school.

Lott said, “I had countless instances of people saying my child is in college now and still says Ms. Lewis is her favorite teacher. Things like that is pretty cool to hear ’cause we all know the back and forth between teachers and students throughout your life, and to have an impact from three years old all the way through when someone grows up is pretty special.”