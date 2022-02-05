MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man who’s been missing for more than half a year is now doubling the reward for information that leads to finding him. 33-year-old Russell Marcus Chestang was last seen at a bar on Highway 45 in the Prichard area. Family members say he was last heard from in late May. His last known location was the Barn nightclub on Highway 45. They conducted a search around where he was last seen months ago.

According to a Facebook post this week from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the family “is now offering a $20,000.00 reward for any information that leads to the discovery of Chestang’s whereabouts.” This doubles a previous reward offer made in July.