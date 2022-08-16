MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week.

Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.

The assault charge was later upgraded to attempted murder since the woman’s injuries were so serious. Investigators believe the woman was trying to stop Shackleford from stealing from the store. Shackleford was also wanted in connection to a string of theft that happened at Walmart back in July.