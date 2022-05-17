MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family home for nearly four decades is now destroyed, after the storms that swept through Mobile this past weekend.

This all happened on Catalina Drive this past Sunday. Leonda Curtis is the daughter of the elderly woman who owns the home. Curtis says, at the time of the incident, the eight people inside describe the sound as a loud “bomb.” In a matter of seconds, a tree that was in the backyard was now toppled above the home. Now this family of eight are now displaced, and thousands of dollars of repairs to their home. Curtis says they only have their family to rely on to repair the home at the moment.

“It’s just sad to see… she’s on a fixed income,” said Curtis. “She works part-time because she’s retired so she’s working part-time and it’s just hard because if you don’t have the finances and you don’t know where you’re going to lay your head…it’s a hard pill to swallow.”

If you would like to assist this family click here.