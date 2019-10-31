Family creates duck boat Halloween costume for boy with cerebral palsy

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Brantley Finch of Saraland is sporting some serious camouflage for Halloween. He’s equipped with all the gear for duck hunting, a toy gun, ammo, a bird dog and wading boots.

Finch has cerebral palsy and he sits in a duck boat made especially for him. The base of the boat is actually a red wagon with a car seat on top holding precious cargo.

“He’s done nothing but defy the odds. Like everything that they kept saying, oh..well Brantley’s not going to do this. He did,” said his mother, Katlyn Finch.

Mrs. Finch says when she was pregnant, doctors told her they didn’t expect Brantley to survive birth. She never lost faith in Jesus.

“I was bawling. We were all bawling. My mom, my mother in law were all bawling and I just remember looking at her and I said..you can say that and you can look at me like I’m crazy..I said but when Brantley comes out and he’s doing all the things you said he wouldn’t do..I said just know my God is bigger than you. He is bigger than whatever is going on with Brantley and he is why you know Brantley is here.”

He’s nearly two years now, and enjoys the outdoors like his dad.

“Duck hunting is hands down my favorite. It’s just kind of the perfect combination to me. It’s just plenty of action, plenty of time to spend sitting in the blind with friends, family, ” said Brett Finch.

For Brantley, being outside calms his seizures, and one day his parents plan on taking him on a real duck hunting adventure.

“Outdoors is a huge part of our life and what we do but outdoors for Brantley also means just peace,” said Mrs. Finch.