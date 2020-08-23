Family continues calls for justice as hit-and-run victim in Mobile gets renewed attention

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Hattiesburg continues their push for justice six months after a loved one is killed in a hit and run crash in Mobile. This past week Mobile Police sent a news release trying to find new leads in the death of Norberto Hernandez. This was the scene, just six months ago when Norberto Hernandez was hit by passing vehicles on the I-65 service road.

“I can’t deal with this, every day it’s in my heart it’s in my mind,” said the victim’s mother Nurys Hernandez. Family members are still reeling from the loss and they have been active on social media, putting pressure on the Mobile Police Department to find answers.

“This experience has taught me that we have to stand up for ourselves and not give up,” said Norberto’s sister Soribel. Hernandez says it was thanks in part to a Facebook post critical of MPD that prompted a recent news release to give her brother’s case more attention. She argues if MPD can quickly find a suspect when someone smashes a Police cruiser window–they can find whoever killed her brother.

“I’m going to appreciate it, appreciate the help, we cannot forget this happened, there are two people that killed someone and left them on the street,” said Soribel Hernandez. The victim’s family is originally from the Dominican Republic.

“I came here for the American dream and I still believe in America and I know we’re going to get the justice my son deserves,” said the victim’s mother Nurys Hernandez.

