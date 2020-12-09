Family claims hogs are terrorizing Theodore neighborhood

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jessie King is old-fashioned.

“I like hanging my laundry out on the clotheslines,” she said. But that’s one of many things she said she hasn’t been able to do for months, because of a group of hogs that are running around through people’s yards.

“I’m 76 years old,” King said. “I would never get away from it.”

She said the hogs are in her yard, and several of her neighbors’, almost daily.

“I threw my rake at it, my broom out, my shovel out — which is what I hit it with,” she said. “And it just looked at me like ‘what is you doing?'”

The hogs live on a property a couple of houses down. From the street, we could see the pen. It was broken, and the animals were walking freely.

King said she’s tried to confront her neighbor but to no avail. She said she also wasn’t able to get anywhere with the sheriff’s office or animal control.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told us the only option would be for King to file a civil complaint against her neighbor, and if the hogs continued to go onto her property, then — and only then — could law enforcement intervene.

However, per the Alabama State Code regarding livestock, “Any person or persons owning or having the possession, custody or control of any livestock who unlawfully and knowingly permit the same to run or be at large, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and, on conviction, shall be fined.”

We have reached out for further clarification.

Hear more from the woman who reached out to us for help on News 5 at 10.

