Family asking for prayers, help after woman is seriously hurt in Christmas morning fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members have identified the woman seriously injured in an early morning apartment fire in Mobile on Christmas Day. Jacquelyn Sylvester pulled herself out of the burning building Friday.

“She fought her way out of the house but unfortunately suffered some extreme burns, and broken bones. She is currently in the hospital with a long road to recovery. She will need extensive therapy and all the love and support we can offer,” read a GoFundMe page online. A family member said she is still in critical condition at University Hospital and needs prayers.