MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a Mobile man who has been missing for almost a week is asking for the public’s help.

Joshua Ryan Turner was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 21, at MJ’s Express gas station at 1751 Riverside Drive in Mobile. Turner is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He was driving a white 2006 Ford F-150.

If you have any information on Turner’s whereabouts, call Mobile police at 251-208-1700.