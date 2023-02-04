MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends hope other witnesses come forward in the death of a man on a motorcycle. 29-year-old Christopher Means died on I-10 when police say he lost control of his motorcycle Monday morning and was hit by other vehicles on the road.

A line of motorcycles filed out of a parking lot on the Brookley Aeroplex Saturday morning, followed by a line of cars. All in honor of Christopher Means.

“He was a good guy, he’d help anyone he came in contact with, hard worker, loving he had a tough exterior but he was soft,” said friend Darius Williams. It’s a sentiment shared by the dozens of people in attendance.

“He was an overall just good person and everyone loved him,” said the victim’s mother Tiffany Means. Family members said Means loved his job and loved his family.

“He was the life of the party really, he made everybody happy, and there was not a dull moment with him,” said sister D’Amber Means. The crash that killed Means is still under investigation, Mobile Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or been involved to contact them.

“If you saw anything please notify the police department and let them know and come forward,” said Tiffany Means. This isn’t the first time an unexpected tragedy took the life of a young man in this family. In 2016, Tiffany Means lost another son. D’Anthony means was killed when Mobile Police say a group of people shot into a Theodore home. The case against one of the suspects in that killing fell apart. Years later it’s a new heartache for a family that’s dealt with so much.

“Keeping the faith and just believing that things will get better at some point,” said Tiffany Means