MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends said goodbye one of Mobile’s most beloved radio personalities Tuesday afternoon. Thomas Glenn “Catt” Sirten passed away Aug. 6 at 68 years old.

Friends, family, loved ones and others closest to “Catt” Sirten filled the Seagner Theater after holding his funeral at Mobile Memorial Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

“The guy’s a radio icon,” said Ron Reams, one of Catt’s longtime friends. “He has been well known to the listeners but well respected and loved by the folks who were in radio here in the Mobile area. So, to have an event like this to honor him is I mean, this is something that really needed to be done.”

Catt was known as a pillar in the music scene in Mobile as he would host his Sunday Jazz Brunch on WZEW-FM, otherwise known as “92 Zew” radio station. He hosted that program for decades, exposing listeners to new music.

Catt passed away the morning of Sunday, Aug. 6 while recording his program. His cause of death is still unclear.

Longtime friend and coworker Matt McCoy said he is devastated by the news, but explains that he’s glad Catt passed away doing what he loved most.

“I think most of us take solace in the fact that, you know, he was doing what he loved to do,” McCoy said. “And if there’s any comfort in that, knowing that he was being Catt, I think that’s the thing that’s giving us the most peace.”

Those closest to Catt say not only will his contributions to music be missed, but his ability to bring folks together through the music he played.

“Because of who he was and how he treated people, it made him different and special,” Reams explained. “And that’s why they loved him so much.”

“The greatest thing about Catt was he loved the music, he loved the community, and he was genuinely what you would call a good soul,” McCoy said.

Sirten’s internment is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 at Legg Cemetery on Leggtown Road in Elkmont, Alabama.